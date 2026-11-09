Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso demands immediate 'focus on Carling Knockout Cup semi-final' after CAF Super Cup defeat

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Masandawana's head coach has called for his side to shift their focus immediately following a disappointing 3-1 defeat to USM Alger in the Super Cup. The Portuguese tactician watched his side struggle at Loftus Versfeld as the Algerian visitors' clinical edge secured the continental trophy.

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'Result can go either way'

Mamelodi Sundowns were left to rue missed opportunities and defensive lapses as USM Alger claimed a decisive victory in Pretoria. Despite dominating large spells of possession, the Brazilians were unable to contain their opponents' counter-attacking efficiency. Miguel Cardoso noted that his side appeared to be the superior technical team for significant portions of the contest but failed where it mattered most.

The Sundowns mentor emphasised that the narrow margins of high-stakes football often determine the eventual winner. "A final is a game of details and we have to be honest about that because the result can go either way in game like this," Cardoso explained, as per SABC Sport.

While the loss of a trophy is significant, Cardoso surprisingly admitted that the club's recent exit from the CAF Champions League was a more significant emotional blow. He believes that while this result hurts, the squad must process the defeat quickly. The technical team now faces the challenge of lifting spirits in the dressing room before domestic commitments take center stage once again.

Overcoming adversity

Weather conditions also played a role in the proceedings, with high winds and the a deluge of rain from a thunderstorm affecting the flow of the Brazilians' trademark passing game.

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Cardoso felt his players did well to adapt to the elements but lacked the finishing touch to capitalise on their territorial dominance. The coach acknowledged that Alger showed the necessary grit to win.

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"We could still play the way we wanted to play although the wind was trying to make it difficult for us and when we overcame the first line of pressure we created opportunities in the box, but then the game turned around again in their favour," the coach added.

What comes next for Sundowns?

With the continental campaign providing a bitter pill to swallow, Cardoso is adamant that his players cannot afford to dwell on the result. The priority has now shifted toward the upcoming Carling Knockout Cup semi-final.

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The coach is expecting a professional reaction from his squad as they prepare for the next knockout challenge. Maintaining momentum in the local season is viewed as the best remedy for their recent continental heartbreak. Cardoso was clear about the immediate path forward for the Tshwane giants, stating firmly: "Now we must focus on our Carling Knockout Cup semi-final."

Securing a spot in the final of the Knockout cup would go a long way in restoring confidence for the Pretoria-based outfit. Fans will be expecting a vastly improved performance as the team looks to move past the frustrations of the Alger defeat.