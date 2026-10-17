Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso admits Wiliete CAF Champions League draw was 'not friendly'

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Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has issued a stern warning to his squad, insisting they cannot afford any complacency in their upcoming CAF Champions League assignment. The Brazilians are set to face Angolan outfit Wiliete S.C. in a high-stakes second preliminary round tie that the Portuguese tactician believes will test his side's mettle.

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A dangerous continental assignment

Mamelodi Sundowns may be the heavyweights of South African football, but head coach Miguel Cardoso is under no illusions about the magnitude of the task awaiting them in the CAF Champions League. The draw for the second preliminary round has pitted the Tshwane giants against Wiliete S.C, an opponent that currently occupies the summit of the Angolan Girabola.

Cardoso has made it clear that his technical team has already transitioned into a high-intensity preparation phase following their recent domestic exploits. The Portuguese mentor is treating this qualifying round with the same level of tactical rigour as a group stage match or a major final. With Wiliete boasting a formidable record of five victories and a draw in their opening six league fixtures, the scouting reports arriving at Chloorkop suggest a team that is high on confidence and physically prepared to disrupt the rhythm of the South African champions.

The coach noted that the luck of the draw has not necessarily been on their side this time around, acknowledging that there are easier paths to the group stages than facing the leaders of the Angolan top flight. He was quick to point out that their research began almost the moment they returned from their domestic commitments in Durban.

Respecting the Angolan pace-setters

Addressing the media regarding the upcoming fixture, Cardoso was candid about the threat posed by the Angolan side and the lack of a "favourable" draw. He emphasized that the reputation of the opponent demands a high level of psychological readiness from his players. The coach understands that in knockout continental football, the margins for error are incredibly slim, especially when facing a side that is currently outperforming established African giants like Petro de Luanda on the domestic front.

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“We will respect this qualifying round, the draw was not friendly, sometimes we catch teams we understand, okay we will do it, this is a tough one, they are leading the Angolan championship, we arrived from Durban and already started studying them,” Cardoso said in an interview with iDiski Times.

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Having recently tasted success by securing the MTN8 title, the Sundowns squad is currently riding a wave of positivity, but Cardoso is determined to ensure that domestic glory does not lead to continental lethargy. The focus has shifted from celebrating local trophies to the gritty reality of a two-legged knockout tie on the continent.

The strategy for the away leg

The importance of the away fixture cannot be overstated in Cardoso’s tactical blueprint. The Sundowns boss believes that the first match on Sunday afternoon will dictate the tempo and psychological flow of the entire tie. He is demanding total concentration from his defensive unit and clinical efficiency from his attackers to ensure they return to South Africa with an advantage. For Cardoso, the goal is to play the game "to the limit," ensuring that Wiliete are given no room to breathe or build confidence during the opening ninety minutes.

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“It’s a team that will obviously create us problems, we will need to be very focused, concentrated and take the games to the limit, work as much as we can on the first match away to bring a result, that can open more perspective for the second leg,” Cardoso explained. The Portuguese coach is pushing for a result that provides a clear pathway to the group stages, where the club ultimately believes they belong. He views these preliminary rounds as the necessary foundation for a deeper run into the latter stages of the competition later this season.

Despite the challenges, Cardoso remains confident in his team's ability to handle the pressure, provided they maintain their professional standards. He concluded by reiterating the weight of expectation that comes with wearing the Sundowns shirt in Africa.

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“But even like that, we will need to take the second one in the limit, it’s the responsibility we have in all competitions, to make the best – Champions League is the next stage, and we have to perform on that stage, so that after we can take it to the group stage and take it from there,” he concluded.