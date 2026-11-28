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Sundowns goalkeeper coach Kennedy Mweene has opened up on the psychological hurdles facing the Brazilians following a difficult run of results on multiple fronts. As the Tshwane giants prepare to return to domestic action, the technical team is prioritising the squad's mental state over tactical drills to rediscover their best form.

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Addressing the psychological battle at Chloorkop

Mamelodi Sundowns find themselves in a period of introspection following a series of setbacks that have threatened to derail their ambitious campaign. Despite clinching the MTN8 trophy and the FIFA African-Asian Pacific Cup earlier in the cycle, the Brazilians have struggled for consistency in high-stakes fixtures.

Goalkeeper coach Kennedy Mweene has highlighted that the primary concern at Chloorkop currently revolves around the players' headspace rather than their technical execution. The legendary former Zambia international believes that restoring confidence is the first step toward getting the reigning CAF Champions League champions back to their dominant best. Without a stable emotional foundation, the tactical blueprints designed by the technical team are unlikely to bear fruit on matchdays, leading to a concentrated effort on man-management and psychological support within the dressing room during this challenging transitional period for the club.

“The things we’re dealing with at the moment it’s more than tactics, it’s more mental, more emotions, that’s where the coach is touching most of the time, because even at training, if emotionally and mentally you’re not okay, you cannot perform to your ability,” Mweene explained during an appearance on The Pitchside Podcast. The veteran coach's assessment suggests that the weight of expectation at Sundowns has taken a toll, necessitating a softer approach to leadership to ensure the stars are prepared for the rigours of a relentless schedule.

The trap of the newly-promoted underdog

Sundowns are scheduled to travel to the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in KwaMhlanga this Saturday for a league meeting with Kruger United.

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Mweene pointed out that the motivational levels of smaller clubs skyrocket when they are scheduled to face the biggest team in South African football. For the players of Kruger United, this match represents a shop window and a chance to make a name for themselves against the elite. This dynamic often leads to "giant-killing" scenarios if the superior side enters the contest with a sense of complacency. Sundowns must ensure they match the physical effort of their hosts before their superior quality can begin to tell over the course of the ninety minutes in Mpumalanga.

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“Look, facing a newly-promoted team I think it’s always tricky because like now if you look at their team, you find that there’s only two or three that you know who have played in the PSL, those are dangerous players,” Mweene continued. The coach’s warning is clear: the element of surprise is a weapon that Kruger United will look to exploit. Sundowns cannot afford to be caught off guard by unknown quantities who will undoubtedly be looking to capitalise on any lingering mental fragility within the visiting camp following their recent high-profile cup exits.

Moving past disappointment to find consistency

The objective for the Brazilians this weekend is simple: win at all costs to silence the growing noise surrounding their form. Mweene insists that while the team must acknowledge their previous failures, they cannot afford to be paralyzed by them.

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Despite the criticism, Sundowns remain the benchmark for success in the region, and Mweene believes that the intrinsic quality within the squad will eventually shine through once the emotional blockages are cleared. The focus is now on the "here and now," with the Kruger United fixture serving as the perfect platform to re-establish their authority. A convincing performance in Mpumalanga would go a long way in proving that the "emotional and mental issues" identified by the staff are being resolved and that the team is ready to pursue further silverware this term.

“When a team is playing against Sundowns, they double their efforts, it’s up to us to come back. We know it won’t be easy but we have to forge ahead, that’s why we’re in football and we cannot dwell on something that has passed but to learn from the mistakes we did in the previous game,” Mweene added. This mentality of forward-thinking and continuous learning is what the goalkeeper coach believes will ultimately preserve Sundowns' status at the top of the hierarchy. The upcoming trip to KwaMhlanga is more than just a league fixture; it is a test of character for a group of players currently under the microscope.