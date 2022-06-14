Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Mokwena to help Ugandan club KCCA FC

The South African coach will tour Kampala for one week where he will interact with players from the Kasasiro Boys

Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach Rhulani Mokwena has landed an invitation to share his knowledge with Ugandan Premier League side KCCA FC.

The Kasasiro Boys have confirmed in a statement that the South African coach will visit the East African country for one week, starting from June 17 to 22.

What did KCCA say?

“Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach Rhulani Mokwena will pay a courtesy visit to KCCA for one week,” read part of the club’s statement. “The South African professional football manager will be in Uganda from June 17 to 22, 2022.

“The former Orlando Pirates and Chippa United coach is coming purposely for knowledge sharing with the technical team of KCCA. Rhulani has been invited by the KCCA management and this is in line with the club’s Five Years Strategic Plan under the Key Result area five which is Strategic Partnerships and Alliances.”

‘Onyango played a part’

The statement continued: “Ex Uganda Cranes skipper Denis Onyango who is also a player at Mamelodi Sundowns has been a key factor in ensuring Rhulani’s visit to KCCA comes to life.

“The objectives of the visit are to leverage new existing collaborations, create a competitive advantage for the club and broaden the club’s capabilities. In March 2017, when Sundowns played KCCA in the first round of the Caf Champions League at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Rhulani was an assistant coach to head coach Pitso Mosimane.

“The Masandawana gaffer recently guided the club to their 12th Premier Soccer League title confirming their status as the most successful side in the South African Premier Soccer League era.”

The son of former Orlando Pirates player Julias Sono, and nephew to Jomo Sono, Mokwena hails from a footballing family and started his professional coaching career in the youth systems at Silver Stars, before serving as an assistant manager at Sundowns and Pirates.

In 2019, he became interim manager of the latter club, holding the position for five months, before being appointed as the head coach at Chippa United the following year.

KCCA finished second in the just-concluded top-flight season after managing 56 points from 30 matches. They managed 15 wins, 11 draws and suffered four defeats. Vipers SC won the title after garnering 74 points.