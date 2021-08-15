Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Mngqithi 'very unhappy' despite Kaizer Chiefs win

The 2009 MTN8 title-winning coach was grateful to his goalkeeper, who was instrumental during the penalty shootout

Mamelodi Sundowns' head co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi was "very unhappy" with the goals they conceded despite their win over Kaizer Chiefs in the MTN8 quarter-final on Sunday.

The Brazilians let a two-goal lead slip in the quarter-final encounter which ended in a 2-2 draw at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria, but Sundowns went on to win 2-1 on penalties.

Peter Shalulile and Themba Zwane netted for Sundowns, before Khama Billiat and Bernard Parker hit the back of the net to level matters at 2-2.

Mngqithi praised Keagan Dolly's pass which set up his former Sundowns teammate Billiat for the Chiefs' second goal.

"A very strange game to be honest because we dominated, which is what we expected to be honest," Mngqithi told SuperSport TV.

"We scored very good goals but I'm very unhappy with the goals we conceded. Allowing these diagonals from Nange, the cross and also the finish in the box with no competition from Parker.

"Being caught on transition, spaces in between our defence. Good pass from Keagan and good finish from Khama I must say."

Masandawana dominated the game and created chances, but they were kept at bay by Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune, who produced some great saves.

"Look at how many chances we created on the day. We should have wrapped up the game earlier," Mngqithi continued.

"And for Sundowns to concede two goals that's a very big downside of the game, because honestly we worked very hard not to concede and the type of goals we conceded do not suggest we have such a good defensive block.

"I knew it was not going to be an easy one with transitions from Chiefs but fortunately we managed to win it in the end.

Article continues below

The 50-year-old tactician was grateful to Kennedy Mweene, whose goalkeeping heroics inspired Sundowns to a win on penalties he only let one Chiefs penalty into his goal.

"Thanks to Kennedy, his experience helped us a lot. But honestly speaking it was a game we deserved to win. Around the 65th to the 70th minute, we started to see a lot of possession being lost easily and that was already an indication that we are getting fatigued," he added.

"It was our first competitive match of the season. It's understandable. The first five matches of the season will give you that."