Mamelodi Sundowns close to sealing Maseko deal? - Margeman returns to SuperSport United

SuperSport United are close to completing the signing of midfielder Grant Magerman ahead of the new season.

Margeman joins SuperSport

Played for them on loan last season

Maseko to Downs?

WHAT HAPPENED: Even after joining Sundowns from Cape Town Spurs at the beginning of the 2020/21 campaign, Margeman spent the last two seasons on loan at Swallows and SuperSport United respectively.

The 25-year-old has now opted to remain with the Swanky Boys on a permanent deal, with the Premier Soccer League champions opting to sign 20-year-old talented attacker Thapelo Maseko.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "The deal between Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United in Grant Margeman is done," midfielder's agent Ntobatsi Masegela told FARPost.

"It is a permanent move to SuperSport because the player had to find a stable home and not go on loan every season.

"Obviously, he has done extremely well with SuperSport in the last season and the club values him and his qualities. So it was just a matter of SuperSport meeting personal teams for the player and the deal going through."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Last season, Margeman played 26 matches for Gavin Hunt-led SuperSport United, scoring two goals and providing as many assists in the process.

He will be part of the Swanky Boys who will play in the 2023/24 Caf Confederation Cup and stage a stiff competition in domestic competitions as well.

WHAT NEXT: Fans of both teams are now waiting for official confirmations.