Mamelodi Sundowns close Sirino negotiations with Al Ahly, will only entertain improved offer

The nine-time African champions have been pursuing the Uruguayan's signature for the past two seasons

say they are abandoning talks with over the transfer of midfielder Gaston Sirino and will only listen to the Cairo giants if they table a “better offer.”

The reigning African champions are pressing to sign the 29-year-old, who is also said to be keen to reunite with his former Downs coach Pitso Mosimane.

Sirino has already made a transfer request through the media, prompting the Brazilians to threaten disciplinary action against him for allegedly bringing the club’s name into disrepute.

While it is not clear how much Al Ahly have tabled, Sundowns general manager Yogesh Singh said they will only reopen discussions if the Egyptians make an offer “that shows respect.”

“They made an offer which we rejected‚” Singh told Times Live.

“For us the negotiations are closed and Sirino remains our player. Unless they come back to the table with a better and fairer offer that shows respect for Sundowns‚ nothing is going to happen.

“For us‚ this matter is closed and he remains our player until they come back to us with a better offer.”

With the Brazilians having played five Premier Soccer League matches so far this season, Sirino is yet to make a single league appearance after getting injured in their 1-0 MTN8 quarter-final defeat by Bloemfontein some six weeks ago.

The Uruguayan was then said to be nearing full fitness a few weeks ago but his continued stay on the sidelines, as well as his public desire to leave the Brazilians, has fuelled speculation that he could be refusing to play in protest of Downs’ unwillingness to let him go.

Sirino arrived at Chloorkop in January 2018 from Bolivian side Bolivar and he has already completed two full seasons in the .

In June 2020, he extended his Sundowns contract by a further five years amid already reported interest from Al Ahly, which is said to have now been spurred by Mosimane's arrival in Cairo.

Since his arrival, the Uruguayan has featured in 100 Sundowns matches across all competitions, scoring 24 goals and providing 29 assists.