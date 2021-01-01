Mamelodi Sundowns clear De Reuck fit to play, set for debut against Al Hilal

The 25-year-old defender arrived at Chloorkop two weeks ago but only started training this week

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena says new signing Rushine De Reuck’s “medical situation has been resolved” and he could make his debut on Saturday when the Brazilians host Al Hilal in their Caf Champions League Group B opener.

The match against the Sudanese giants comes exactly two weeks after Sundowns officially announced the signing of De Reuck.

But the defender had to wait longer to feature in his first official match for the Tshwane giants who were in the middle of a defensive crisis when the player joined them.

“De Reuck started training this week – he trained with us officially on his birthday [on Tuesday]. And‚ ja‚ he’s registered for Caf‚” said Mokwena as per Sowetan Live.

“His medical situation has been resolved and‚ ja‚ he’s registered for Caf and should be available for selection.”

If he is selected to play, it will be seen which position he will operate in after the Downs coaches indicated that he could be converted into a defensive midfielder.

Besides making his Sundowns debut in the event that he plays, it would also be his first time ever to play Champions League football.

He regains his fitness at a time when the team has a number of players back for selection after some injuries and illnesses.

In 2021 alone, Sundowns have played seven Premier Soccer League games, a Champions League match and a Nedbank Cup fixture and the team had short breaks this past week to recuperate.

“We’ve had now what in our periodisation we call a ‘neutral week’‚ because we last played last week‚” Mokwena said.

“So we gave the players a couple of days off [Thursday and Friday] last week with relation to the upcoming cycle‚ where we know the games are coming every few days for the next month-and-a-half before maybe the Fifa break [in March].

Article continues below

“So it was to try and give some recuperation time to the players‚ and then restart. And we restarted on Monday where we worked a bit on the tactical side of what we can expect‚ not just in relation to the Sudanese team but particularly for the Caf Champions League campaign.

“We worked two days this week‚ Monday and Tuesday‚ and had Wednesday off. And then we resume again with matchday minus-two [Thursday]‚ and matchday minus-one tomorrow [Friday]‚ and hopefully, then we are ready for a very difficult game on Saturday.”

Sundowns would be looking to kick off on a high for their opening group match against Al Hilal who are perennial campaigners in Africa.