Mamelodi Sundowns claim PSL record-equalling win against SuperSport United

Mamelodi Sundowns secured a PSL record-equalling victory against SuperSport United as they won 1-0 on Monday evening.

A goal from Maema earned Downs the win

Mokwena's side has now won 11 games in a row

Masandawana will now face off with Chiefs this weekend

WHAT HAPPENED? Masandawana equaled the record for the most wins in a row in the league by defeating Matsatsantsa at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Neo Maema grabbed the only goal of the match in the 43rd minute to hand Sundowns the lead after being set up by Cassius Mailula, with the hosts having dominated possession.

The second-half saw coach Rhulani Mokwena's side control and dominate the game, but the PSL champions couldn't seriously test goalkeeper George Chigova.

Ultimately, Sundowns emerged as 1-0 winners over SuperSport who remained third on the PSL standings after recording their second successive defeat.

It is Masandawana's 11th consecutive win, which equals the record for the most victories in a row in the PSL era.

The 2016 Caf Champions League winners set the record in the 2006-07 campaign under coach Gordon Igesund and they went on win the league championship.

ALL EYES ON: Maema, who proved his big match temperament by playing an instrumental role in helping Sundowns overcome their city rivals.

The left-footed player was the heartbeat of Sundowns' attack as he constantly carried the team forward and combined well with his teammates in the visitors' half.

Maema also showed off his fine finishing ability as he scored with a wonderful left-footed shot and his strike proved to be the decisive goal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win saw the Brazilians extend their lead to 14 points at the top of the PSL standings, but second-placed Richards Bay have a game in hand.

Mokwena's side look destined to retain the league championship with the chasing pack Richards Bay, SuperSport and Kaizer Chiefs being inconsistent.

The record for the most points accumulated in a PSL season is 71 and Sundowns are currently on 43 points with 13 matches left this term.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS? The Brazilians are now set to take on Kaizer Chiefs in a high-profile PSL match on Saturday at FNB Stadium.

Masandawana will be looking to complete a league double over Chiefs having hammered Amakhosi 4-0 in August last year.

Sundowns have never completed a league double over Chiefs in the PSL era.