Mamelodi Sundowns claim huge win over six-time Eredivisie champions Sparta Rotterdam

Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns defeated former Eredivisie champions Sparta Rotterdam 4-1 in a match played on Tuesday.

Downs have played three games so far

They have now won two and drawn one

Sundowns will play NAC Breda next

WHAT HAPPENED: Peter Shalulile outpaced the defenders and coolly slotted the ball past goalkeeper Delano van Crooij for an opening goal after just 23 minutes.

The six-time Eredivisie Champions responded by increasing their tempo, but Masandawana contained them well. The Dutch outfit was caught in a counter-attack in the 35th minute and the Namibia international had no problem getting his second to make it 2-0 in favour of the South African champions.

Lucas Ribeiro then got a third for the Rhulani Mokwena-led team after 57 minutes thanks to a good build-up by his teammates.

Sparta then pulled one back with 15 minutes to go after Mehmet Yuksel capitalised on a pass from Vito van Crooij to make it 3-1.

However, it was the Brazilians who had their final laugh; With nine minutes to go, Thapelo Maseko saw the keeper off position and he unleashed a rocket that went straight into the net.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is the third high-profile pre-season game that Sundowns have played.

Their first game, against Gent, ended 2-2, before a morale-boosting 1-0 win over Go Ahead Eagles.

Tuesday's win underlines the quality of Mokwena's squad ahead of the 2023/24 season.

WHAT NEXT: The next match for Downs will be on Friday against NAC Breda.