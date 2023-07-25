Mamelodi Sundowns claim huge win over six-time Eredivisie champions Sparta Rotterdam

Seth Willis
Ronwen Williams, Mamelodi SundownsSparta Rotterdam
Club FriendliesMamelodi SundownsSparta Rotterdam vs Mamelodi SundownsSparta RotterdamPSLOrlando PiratesKaizer Chiefs

Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns defeated former Eredivisie champions Sparta Rotterdam 4-1 in a match played on Tuesday.

  • Downs have played three games so far
  • They have now won two and drawn one
  • Sundowns will play NAC Breda next

WHAT HAPPENED: Peter Shalulile outpaced the defenders and coolly slotted the ball past goalkeeper Delano van Crooij for an opening goal after just 23 minutes.

The six-time Eredivisie Champions responded by increasing their tempo, but Masandawana contained them well. The Dutch outfit was caught in a counter-attack in the 35th minute and the Namibia international had no problem getting his second to make it 2-0 in favour of the South African champions.

Lucas Ribeiro then got a third for the Rhulani Mokwena-led team after 57 minutes thanks to a good build-up by his teammates.

Sparta then pulled one back with 15 minutes to go after Mehmet Yuksel capitalised on a pass from Vito van Crooij to make it 3-1.

However, it was the Brazilians who had their final laugh; With nine minutes to go, Thapelo Maseko saw the keeper off position and he unleashed a rocket that went straight into the net.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is the third high-profile pre-season game that Sundowns have played.

Their first game, against Gent, ended 2-2, before a morale-boosting 1-0 win over Go Ahead Eagles.

Tuesday's win underlines the quality of Mokwena's squad ahead of the 2023/24 season.

WHAT NEXT: The next match for Downs will be on Friday against NAC Breda.

Can any of these clubs challenge Mamelodi Sundowns PSL title dominance in 23/24?

23545 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Can any of these clubs challenge Mamelodi Sundowns PSL title dominance in 23/24?

  • 23%No
  • 24%Kaizer Chiefs
  • 45%Orlando Pirates
  • 4%SuperSport United
  • 1%Cape Town City
  • 3%Other
23545 Votes