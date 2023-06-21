Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe expects four years of Rulani Mokwena bringing 'joy, trophies and wonderful memories'

After receiving a new four-year contract at Mamelodi Sundowns, Rulani Mokwena has been told what is expected of him.

Downs chairman tells Mokwena what he expects from him

Mokwena recently handed a big contract by Sundowns

Players are expected to return to Chloorkop next week

WHAT HAPPENED: Mamelodi Sundowns rewarded their head coach Rulani Mokwena with a new four-year deal and club chairman Tlhopie Motsepe has revealed what he expects from Mokwena. This past season, the Downs mentor won the Premier Soccer League title with seven games to spare - setting a record for the earliest title win.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Our head coach has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the football club and what this means is we will have four more years of success. Four more years of hard work and dedication. And four more years of joy, trophies, and wonderful memories of the yellow nation,"

"Mokwena does have the ability to be a great coach. But he doesn’t take that for granted. That’s why I believe he’s such a great fit for a club like Mamelodi Sundance because our motto says that 'the sky's the limit'," said Motsepe as per FarPost.

MOTSEPE ADDED: "We have a leader on the pitch who matches our philosophy. He’s daring, he’s bold and he’s committed. But more than anything he wants to inspire through his craft through the game of football. That’s what you want to do as a football club as well. Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard. But on top of that he is talented."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns have been a dominant force in the PSL in recent years, but there is always an elephant in the room - the Caf Champions League. Mokwena and his Masandawana side were left gutted when they narrowly missed out on a place in the final last season. Bringing 'joy and trophies' can be directly translated to: win the Caf Champions League.

This is the biggest prize in African club football and Mokwena knows that he has to win it if he is to ever stand a chance to be mentioned as one the best coaches the club has seen.

WHAT'S NEXT: Sundowns are expected to reconvene sometime next week as Mokwena looks to get pre-season preparation underway while at the same time attend to in-coming and out-going personnel.