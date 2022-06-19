The former Bafana Bafana tactician’s agent has already revealed there has been interest in the coach from the PSL and abroad

Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Thlopie Motsepe has shared the club’s position on the possibility of Pitso Mosimane returning to the Tshwane giants.

Mosimane left Sundowns in October 2020 after a successful spell at the club, to join Al Ahly until he left the Cairo giants last week.

After also enjoying some success in Egypt, there has been talk about him returning to the PSL, with his agent confirming interest in the coach both locally and abroad.

But Motsepe has ruled out a Mosimane return to Chloorkop for another stint with the club currently being coached by Manqoba Mngqithi, Rhulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela.

“We have three very successful coaches who have done so well for our football club,” said Motsepe as per Phakaaathi.

“All we can do is wish coach Pitso well because he is a successful South African coach and wherever he goes he will continue to succeed but our coaches have done so well, it wouldn’t be right to think about any other suitor for our football club because we have found the perfect coaches.”

Mosimane remains the only coach to guide Sundowns to Caf Champions League glory.

Since his departure, Sundowns’ campaign in the Champions League has ended at the quarter-final stage in the past two season.

The coach himself has painted a picture of having an acrimonious relationship with his former employers.

This comes after Sundowns’ lawyers wrote to Mosimane demanding payback of the upfront payment they had made to the coach when he extended his contract with them before leaving for Al Ahly months later.

“It's not all about that, it's all the things that are happening every time in the Champions League when I'm playing. I am never at peace,” Mosimane told PrimeSportsWithMahlatse recently.

“You know the lawyers of the Motsepe family will send me letters and will do it every time before the big matches. I am not lying. You can ask him; he’ll tell you. Why that time of all the times? And I mean, what is the issue?

Article continues below

“But it is a court case. Do I really want to go to court? I don't want to – but If I want to protect my name and justify, I will go to court. This is bad for football.”

Mosimane also claimed he was a target of some “insiders” at Sundowns when the Al Ahly bus was attacked by Masandawana fans during the Cairo giants’ Champions League visit earlier this year.