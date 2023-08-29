Mamelodi Sundowns cautioned ahead of Kaizer Chiefs clash - 'Form doesn't guarantee a win'

Former Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana has warned Downs not to expect an easy ride in their MTN8 game against Kaizer Chiefs.

Downs have won all their matches this season

Chiefs have been inconsistent

Kekana wary of Amakhosi threat

TELL ME MORE: Chiefs will host Masandawana in the first-leg of the semi-final tie at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The Premier Soccer League champions have been tipped as the favourites owing to their good form as opposed to the Soweto giants.

However, Kekana is adamant tables can turn and the Brazilians should not expect an easy outing.

WHAT HE SAID: "Well, in a Cup game, we must be realistic. It’s a Cup game where form doesn’t really guarantee you to win a Cup game," Kekana said as quoted by Far Post.

"You just make sure you score goals and maybe try to defend against the opposition. So, this is a very tricky fixture for both two teams. They know the first leg result will determine how one is going to plan for the second leg.

"I believe Kaizer Chiefs are not going to let Mamelodi Sundowns play at FNB Stadium. They will try by all means to make it difficult for Sundowns," Kekana continued.

"On the other hand, it’s going to be a pride [bragging rights] match where each of these teams wouldn’t want to lose the game."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns laboured to get past 10-man Moroka Swallows in the quarter-final while Chiefs strained to beat Cape Town City.

In the league, Masandawana have a 100% winning record while the Glamour Boys have won just one game, drawing once and losing once as well.

A blunder by Brandon Petersen allowed the Rhulani Mokwena-led team to defeat Amakhosi 2-1 when the two sides met recently in the PSL.

WHAT NEXT: Ntseki is under pressure to deliver the first silverware for the Glamour Boys since the 2014/15 season and the MTN8 presents the earliest opportunity for the same.

Mokwena, on the other hand, is aiming at winning the Cup after missing out in the last edition.