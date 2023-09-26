Mamelodi Sundowns captain Zwane wary of Stellenbosch after ‘Ox’ move to Kaizer Chiefs - 'It’s difficult to play against them'

Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane is refusing to view Stellenbosch as a weaker side without central midfielder Sibongoseni Mthethwa.

Chiefs signed Mthethwa last week

He left Stellies as one of their key players

Zwane comments on the midfielder's move

WHAT HAPPENED? Mthethwa joined Amakhosi last week from Stellenbosch FC. Following his move, Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker was left "devasted" by the midfielder's transfer.

But the Cape Winelands side began life on a positive note without Mthethwa after beating Orlando Pirates 1-0 in the MTN8 semi-final-second leg match on Sunday.

They, however, fell short on the away goals rule but it was a match they did not seem to be missing the services of Mthethwa.

Stellenbosch now prepare to face Mamelodi Sundowns in a Premier Soccer League match on Wednesday and Zwane believes their opponents are still strong without Mthethwa.

WHAT ZWANE SAID: “I don’t think [they will be weaker without Ox], if you check coach [Steve] Barker, the way they do things – he always has someone that is similar to the player that’s left,” Zwane said as per iDiski Times.

“I mean he’s got a lot of players who are quick on the ball, players who are aggressive on the ball – they are fast, it’s difficult to play against [and] I don’t think they will change much.

“I’ve been watching them against Pirates, we know what to expect, we know what to do – as for us, it’s the last day of preparation, we’re going to finish off preparation and try to be sure on what we’re going to do in tomorrow’s game.

“It’s going to be difficult, it’s that game where Stellenbosch is always looking to use their pace in front.

“They are gonna sit back and try and catch us on the counter. Obviously, as a team, we know what to do, take care of the ball and try to manage the game very well, take our chances.

“They have Rayners up front, they use him a lot going forward, he has pace, technique and he’s their main player now.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zwane’s sentiments can be justified by the way Stellenbosch executed themselves in the MTN8 semi-final, second-leg against Orlando Pirates last weekend.

The Cape Winelands side beat the Buccaneers 1-0 at Orlando Stadium in their first match without Mthethwa.

It was a match Stellenbosch never looked to miss their former central midfielder as they dominated the Buccaneers in the middle of the park.

As they remain in Gauteng, they would be hoping to continue being solid on Wednesday when they take on the Brazilians.

WHAT NEXT? Genino Palace and Sihle Nduli will be out to try and control matters in central midfield when the Cape Winelands side faces Sundowns in Tshwane on Wednesday.