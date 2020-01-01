Mamelodi Sundowns captain Kekana 'lucky to have not suffered many injuries'

The Downs skipper has been playing professional football for the past 16 years and does not show any signs of calling it quits

captain Hlompho Kekana has credited not suffering a lot of injuries as key for him staying on top of his game in his prolonged professional career.

Since breaking into the Black squad in 2004, the 35-year-old midfielder has not looked back in a career that has also seen him turn out for SuperSport United and Bloemfontein .

After signing a four-year contract extension with Mamelodi Sundowns earlier this year, Kekana would be 39 when his current deal expires.

He says he is always willing to go the extra mile to make himself stand out from his peers everywhere he has been in his career.

"I would say I have been so lucky to have not experienced [a lot of] injuries over the years," Kekana told SuperSport.com.

"However, the most important thing I did was to find a routine that works for me and I have stuck to it. I was always willing to do the things nobody was willing to do in all [of] the teams I have played for.

"There are also people who support me like my family and friends. They have also helped me and they understand my goals. They know what I need in order to reach a certain level in my game."

It is a glittering career that has seen Kekana claiming a Caf trophy, Caf Super Cup and six Premier Soccer League ( ) titles (four with Sundowns and two with SuperSport) among other major pieces of silverware.

With Sundowns seriously contending for the league title this season, the international could bag his seventh league crown if the current campaign continues.

The Brazilians still have a chance of finishing top as they are four points behind leaders , having played a game less.

Kekana is however not losing much sleep at the prospect of the season being cancelled which would see Sundowns missing out on the opportunity of being crowned champions.

"Oh well, PSG were leading by 12 points and there were few matches left in the league. Here at home, we are talking about four points [and we also have] one game in hand,” said Kekana.g