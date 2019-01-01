Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana won't slow down just yet

It could be a big year for the Masandawana star as he is up for the PSL's top award amongst others

captain Hlompho Kekana has expressed joy after his Premier Soccer League ( ) Footballer of the Season nomination and suggests that he will continue on playing for a few more years at least.

Kekana is up for three awards at the end-of-season Awards, an adequate reward for guiding Masandawana to their ninth PSL title.

Along with South African football's top individual award, Kekana is in contention for the Players' Player of the Season and Midfielder of the Season awards.

“It feels good to be nominated for the PSL awards knowing that we won the league. It is a good feeling for us," Kekana was quoted as saying by IOL.

"For me, I’m just happy to win the league for the sixth time. That is something that I should be proud of. I’m happy that we managed to win the trophy this season," he added.

At 33, Kekana continues to be one of the PSL’s fiercest midfielders, and although the demands of the 2018/19 season would have taken a lot out of him, the midfield hardman credits his work ethic for his success.

“I would say the love of the game has been key in my success. I’ve put a lot of hard work into my game," he explained.

"I always say, the more you give the more you receive. I sleep well because I know that I give 100 percent all the time. I’m proud about my work,” he continued.

"But for me, it is always about putting the team first. My teammates are always pushing me. I’m grateful to be surrounded by this great team of players,” he relished.

"I’m excited that I’ve managed to be nominated for the PSL awards for the past five years. I’ve never seen that in the country and I’m proud of that,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Kekana is showing no signs of slowing down and while many would think about hanging up their boots at this age, the veteran is still as determined as ever to continue playing.

"I’m looking forward to next season and I will try and better what I’ve achieved this season," he said.

“I can’t choose one out of the three awards that I’ve been nominated for. I’m just happy that I’ve won the league six times. Not many of us have managed to win those milestones. Awards are just a motivation that you’ve done well for the season,” Kekana remarked.

“It wasn’t an easy season for the club. We’ve played more football than anyone in the league but still we managed to win the league. That says a lot about our team. We are happy that we won the league,” Kekana stated.

“I will play until I can’t play anymore. I have a huge love for the game if football. I play football to get joy. It is not about me or the money but it is about the love for the game. It is more than just a game for me,” Kekana elaborated.