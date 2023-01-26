Mamelodi Sundowns cannot afford to lose Jali to Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates - club legends

Former Mamelodi Sundowns players Roger Feutmba and Manqoba Ngwenya have urged the club to retain Andile Jali's services.

Jali's contract is expiring at the end of the season

The veteran player is yet to sign a new deal

Downs legends want him to stay beyond this season

WHAT HAPPENED? Jali is yet to sign a contract extension having entered the final six months of his current deal with Masandawana. The experienced midfielder now appears unsettled as he has not been playing regularly.

Even his agent Mike Makaab recently expressed unhappiness over not hearing a word from Sundowns regarding Jali’s future at Chloorkop. Feutmba and Ngwenya have now explained why keeping the midfield maestro would be crucial for the Brazilians.

WHAT FEUTMBA SAID: “Jali is a workaholic and every team needs that kind of a player,” Feutmba told Sowetan Live.

“Remember at Sundowns it’s not only about the league but there’s Champions League as well. Jali’s experience and maturity will always be important for Sundowns in the Champions League, so I wish to see him staying.

“At 32, Jali still has a lot of good seasons left in him. He has done well and he deserves to be kept.”

WHAT NGWENYA SAID: “Jali is a rare breed,” said Ngwenya. “It’s hard to find players with big hearts like Jali, so why would you let him go? For me Sundowns must give him a new contract.

“Last season he was one of the best players in the league and yesterday [Tuesday against TS Galaxy] he showed that he’s still quality. Jali must stay.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates arereportedlyclosely monitoring Jali’s situation at Sundowns. At 32, Jali falls out of the age range preferred by Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane but his experience and not showing any signs of tired legs could see Amakhosi making an exception.

Chiefs are also looking for a direct replacement for Njabulo Blom and Jali could fit the bill.

When it comes to age, Pirates and their head coach Jose Riveiro don't mind signing veterans having snapped up 32-year-old Kermit Erasmus and Ndumiso Mabena at 35 this term. The Buccaneers are also reportedly signed 33-year-old AmaZulu captain Makhehleni Makhaula on a pre-contract.

WHAT NEXT FOR JALI? Jali has played 11 PSL games this season and on Tuesday he made his first league start since September 2022 against TS Galaxy. He would want the club to settle his future and fully focus on his game.