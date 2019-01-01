Mamelodi Sundowns can win all four South African trophies in one season - Mngqithi

The experienced Masandawana manager finds it hard to explain why they fail to lift more Cups

Ahead of the Telkom Knockout Cup semi-final against this weekend, assistant coach Manqoba Mngqithi has revealed his dreams of a clean sweep as far as domestic trophies are concerned.

The former Abafana Bes’thende manager has stated his ambition is to lift the MTN8, Nedbank and TKO Cup trophies in one season but believes God is balancing the equation for other Premier Soccer League ( ) clubs.

Moreover, the astute tactician has also shared his thoughts on their hectic schedule, saying it is now much better because the Caf is not overlapping.

“For a team like Sundowns, it is unacceptable not to win these Cup competitions. In as much as we have won the Telkom Knockout once but if you look at the number of years that we have been here, we can say maybe we deserve to have won it twice or thrice,” Mngqithi told the media.

“The MTN8 has eluded us right through and we won the Nedbank Cup once and that concerns us. In as much as they are not our major trophies, but what should stop us from winning these trophies.”

Apart from winning consecutive PSL titles and one Ke Yona trophy, the Brazilians lifted the TKO Cup in 2015 beating but were dispatched by and SuperSport United in the Wafa Wafa semi-finals.

“It is very difficult to know but at times we are just unlucky. Last year we played against Cape Town City in the TKO and we conceded a goal that we should have not conceded and we were knocked out and nobody talks about that,” he admitted.

“This season we had stories against SuperSport and we did not win that one. It is just a pity because we would like to win every competition and we do have the team to win all these trophies.”

In addition, the Umzimkhulu-born manager explained that there is relief in their congested fixture schedule as the continental tournament’s format has since been changed.

“But in football, at times we even think cups are meant for certain teams because God is trying to balance the equation,” he continued.

“There are teams that always do well in Cup competitions but you never ever see them in the league. We are trying to rectify that and we always go for everything we can get and fortunately at times we win and at times we don’t win.

“It would be nice at a certain point in one league season where we can win all three Cup competitions and the league…but at times we must not be too greedy and we must accept that God has got his mysterious ways.

“I always believe that the team we have every season has got the capacity to win all four. We have had bad schedules in the past where the Champions League was overlapping through and not giving the team a chance to have a pre-season.

“This season we are having a much better program in terms of the team getting some rest like the other teams but the congestion is a little bit tough for us because we will be in on Christmas day.”