'Mamelodi Sundowns can't let Wydad Casablanca leave with AFL trophy' - Onyango vows ahead of second leg

Goalkeeper Denis Onyango is adamant Mamelodi Sundowns will not let Wydad Casablanca lift the African Football League trophy in Mzansi.

Downs are trailing 2-1

They host the North Africans this weekend

Onyango optimistic of positive outcome

TELL ME MORE: Wydad have a slight advantage after beating Sundowns 2-1 in the first leg in Morocco.

The Brazilians need a 1-0 win to bring the scoreline to 2-2 in aggregate and win the inaugural competition on the away goals rule.

The 38-year-old legendary Ugandan custodian is confident Masandawana have what it takes to win the game despite a few challenges brought about by suspensions and injuries.

WHAT HE SAID: "We have had a few issues in the previous game with players getting red cards and some suspended before the final," Onyango said as quoted by The Citizen.

"I think the players know the task that is ahead of us. You want to try and win the game as soon as possible and not take it too far into extra time and make it more complicated.

"We have seen what happens in the penalty shootout, it becomes a lottery. The team is focused on not letting the supporters down because the trophy is in South Africa and we can’t let it leave the country."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goalkeeping department has not suffered any massive changes frequently owing to the availability of Ronwen Williams.

However, in other departments, coach Rhulani Mokwena has been forced to field other players since his preferred ones are out injured.

Ahead of the Sunday game, the 36-year-old tactician hinted lethal attacker Peter Shalulile, Lucas Ribeiro, Sipho Mbule and Bathusi Aubaas might feature.

WHAT NEXT: After missing out on the Caf Champions League trophy last season, Mokwena is desperate to make things better by winning the AFL.

He has already missed out on domestic competitions, MTN8 and the Carling Knockout and a win on Sunday will be a plus to the entire team.