Mamelodi Sundowns can still win PSL title without Sirino - Mosimane

The Masandawana mentor has questioned Becker as the Tshwane giants await the league to sanction their influential playmaker

coach Pitso Mosimane is unhappy with how the disciplinary committee is handling Gaston Sirino's case.

The Tshwane giants are awaiting a sanction from the league after the Uruguayan attacking midfielder was found guilty of assault last month.

On February 20, the PSL announced that Sirino had been found guilty for assaulting SuperSport United duo of Clayton Daniels and Dean Furman during an MTN8 match earlier this season.

More teams

However, local football is still waiting for the league to issue a sanction and Mosimane is a concerned man with Sundowns left with nine league matches and a Nedbank Cup semi-final clash with this season.

“We might not have Sirino, and you know when these things come – in the last few games then it’s there," Mosimane told the media.

"Why doesn’t it happen earlier? But it’s waiting, it’s there, you will see it, it will come."

The outspoken tactician went to blame the PSL prosecutor Nande Becker for delaying making a sanction, and he is confident that they can retain the league title even without Sirino.

“I don’t know what Nande Becker wants to do. That guy, I don’t know. I don’t want to be in trouble, but let’s leave it to Nande Becker," he added.

"Let’s let Masandawana focus – I still think even if Sirino is not there we can still do something."

Sundowns are placed second on the standings - four points behind the leaders, - but the former have a game in hand.

Article continues below

Masandawana were expected to play their game in hand against in Tshwane on Tuesday.

However, PSL has suspended the league until further notice due to the spread of the coronavirus.