Mamelodi Sundowns can finally focus on catching Kaizer Chiefs – Mosimane

The Brazilians’ manager wants a win against the Buccaneers to close the gap on Amakhosi

coach Pitso Mosimane believes their clash against will not be an easy contest but explained their fans want the full three points and bragging rights.

The Brazilians manager has also stated they need to keep their Premier Soccer League ( ) ambitions on track and bag a win to close the gap on log leaders .

Sitting second on the log, Masandawana trail Amakhosi by nine points and are under pressure to claim maximum points at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night to narrow the gap to six points, but ‘Jingles’ is wary of a well-rested Buccaneers squad.

“We have to do something about our league situation. We now have some breathing space after qualifying with two games to spare and have to channel our energy towards catching up with Chiefs,” Mosimane told the media as quoted by DailySun.

“But Pirates didn’t play this weekend and have been patiently waiting for us. You know it’s not easy when you play against the well-rested teams. We don’t run the same race.”

Speaking about the clash where they will face a team that previously played last week in a 4-1 win over , Mosimane stated to lift the title they have to overcome Josef Zinnbauer’s troops.

“There are bragging rights to play for and the supporters demand the three points. If you want to win the league you have to beat Pirates,” he added.

“They have a new coach, but the same old players. The stadium will be full.

“I just hope that we don’t miss too many chances because I know that we can create plenty of chances - we also have a great squad.”

Article continues below

Meanwhile, the reigning PSL champions are set to be without creative midfielder Themba Zwane owing to suspension but they have welcomed Gaston Sirino and the coach will hope to unlock the Soweto giants’ defence.

Taking a look at the hosts, Pirates have 24 points at number six and will be challenging for a decent finish at the end of the current campaign.

Sundowns are fresh from a 2-1 win over USM Alger in the Caf whilst the 1995 African champions are in high spirits following their biggest win over Rise and Shine. The eagerly anticipated clash could produce goals in Soweto.