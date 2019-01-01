Mamelodi Sundowns can fight for the Caf Champions League and PSL titles - Mnguni

The retired Masandawana defender has urged the new TKO Cup champions to battle Amakhosi

In the wake of their Telkom Knockout Cup glory on Saturday evening, former defender Themba Mnguni wants the team to close the gap on .

The Brazilians legend also expressed delight as the team managed to down 2-1, saying the Team of Choice also deserved credit for their gallant fight.

On his preferences, ‘The Rock’ has urged the team to focus on all the tournaments they are involved in, expressing confidence they can challenge for the Caf and the Premier Soccer League ( ) titles.

“Personally I would say we can challenge for both of them. It will be difficult to say they must focus on a certain trophy, but I can say they must take it one game at a time,” Mnguni told Goal.

“These are two big tournaments and they have to take each one as it comes. We are away to on Tuesday and it’s a big game.

“We have to fight to close the gap on Chiefs. The 10 points gap is what we have to fight to ensure we narrow it. We have quality, strength, and depth. I believe we can go to the final of the Champions League. The experience is there and the drive is something we can never doubt.

“I think we still stand a good chance of reaching the final and we can still fight for the league title. I want the guys to challenge for the big fish in Africa but we also need to give our domestic program the necessary attention."

The 46-year-old stated he has personally benefitted from the club’s cup success, adding that coach Pitso Mosimane’s men have handed him a birthday gift.

“It was a good game especially for us as Sundowns, to lift the trophy and the guys worked hard on Saturday because it was not an easy match,” added the legend.

“It’s a big achievement for the guys and I am happy they fought very hard to bounce back in the game. As the coach said we had to score a goal to ensure we are in the game.

“We started slowly but the goal changed things for us. I knew once we scored a goal, things would be different in terms of confidence.

Article continues below

“Although we have to credit Maritzburg for their fight, the experience had to come to the fore when it comes to cup finals.

“For me, it’s an early birthday present because it’s my birthday today (Monday). It’s a good gift and I think Sundowns supporters will have a good Christmas holiday.”