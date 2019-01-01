Mamelodi Sundowns can dethrone Kaizer Chiefs – SuperSport United’s Matthews

The Matsantsantsa boss believes the Soweto giants have a good chance of lifting the PSL trophy

As they look to win their fourth Premier Soccer League ( ) trophy, SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews has admitted they will not easily catch up with .

Although the Matsantsantsa boss believes they have the squad to challenge for league honours, he admitted coach Ernst Middendorp’s men are firm favourites to lift the league crown.

SuperSport are currently second on the log with 24 points from 14 games and will look to keep winning their matches to ensure they close the 10-points gap to the Soweto giants.

“It is going to be difficult for any team to catch-up with Chiefs. It will take a hell of a good run for anyone to topple them on top of the log. SuperSport will need to go on the run of five wins in a row and hope that Chiefs slip,” Matthews told Independent Media.

“I’ll be surprised if they don’t go into the market to beef up their squad that they can push even harder in the second round.”

In addition, the experienced boss expressed confidence in coach Pitso Mosimane’s to dethrone the Soweto giants at the summit of the standings, whilst adding that can also have a say in as far as the league title race is concerned.

“Sundowns are capable [of dethroning Chiefs], but for me, I think, it will be Chiefs, Sundowns in the top two. We have to fight Bidvest Wits for the third spot in the league,” Matthews added.

“Our target and that is not a mandate, is to finish in the top four, we have not done so since 2012. What I told Kaitano (Tembo) is that we should go for 50 points. We haven’t done that since 2012.

“Right now we are on track although I believe that we are six or nine points short. Against Chiefs, we missed a last-minute penalty that was going to give us three points. We drew against Lamontville , Black and Stellenbosch FC at home.

Article continues below

“That is eight points dropped. If we had collected those points we would have been in a better position in the league."

Meanwhile, the current MTN8 champions will complete their first-round assignments with a clash against away from home and will meet Chiefs on January 4 at Lucas Moripe Stadium.