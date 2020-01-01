Mamelodi Sundowns camp hit by injuries ahead of PSL season resumption

The experienced trio of Tiyani Mabunda, Anele Ngcongca and Aubrey Ngoma are among the players injured

Reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions have announced six players are currently nursing strains.

The Tshwane giants are currently in a training camp in Rustenburg with the current season set to resume soon, after having been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic since March.

Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane revealed on the club's official Twitter account on Friday his side is experiencing many injury concerns.

The club has now released the following statement on Saturday evening as Masandawana look to clinch their third successive PSL title this term.

“It has been more than 10 days since the team gathered together in camp, and the squad has been put through their paces by the technical team to get back to full fitness."

“The last time the boys trained on the field was on the 17th of March as they were preparing for the mouth-watering clash against before the lockdown was instituted.”

“Since then, training has not been the same for the boys as they had to train individually in small areas which are as big as 3×3 meters as they adhered to the lockdown rules.”

“As the players ease back into training, some have experienced minor strains. Sammy Seabi: Hamstring strain, Anele Ngcongca (Hamstring strain), Aubrey Ngoma (Quadriceps strain), Tiyani Mabunda (Hamstring strain), Keletso Makgalwa (Back strain), Mosa Lebusa (Back strain),” the club statement read.

The sextet will be hoping to recover from their respective injuries before the season resumes in a Biologically Safe Environment (BSE) which is set to be hosted by Gauteng soon.

Sundowns were embroiled in an exciting PSL title race with their Gauteng rivals, before the current campaign was halted due to Covid-19.

Masandawana are placed second on the league standings - four points behind leaders, Chiefs, but the former have a game in hand.

The Tshwane giants still have tough matches against Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, who both defeated Sundowns in the first round matches.

Mosimane will be looking to become the second coach to win three successive PSL titles after current mentor Gavin Hunt.

Hunt achieved this feat during his time with SuperSport United as he guided them to three consecutive league trophies between 2008 and 2010.