Mamelodi Sundowns are set to travel to Ivory Coast to take part in their third Caf Women's Champions League next month.

Sundowns find out Caf Champions League opponents

They are looking for a second title in three years

This will be the third edition of the competition

WHAT HAPPENED: Mamelodi Sundowns have learnt their opponents in the 2023 Caf Women's Champions League as the draw was held on Monday.

Sundowns have been drawn with JKT Queens from Tanzania, Sporting Club Casablanca from Morocco, and host team Athlético FC d'Abidjan.

THE FULL DRAW:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Masandawana will be in search of a second title after their 2021 triumph and came agonizingly close last year as they lost to AS FAR of Morocco. The tournament will kick-off on 5 November and run until 19 November.

WHAT'S NEXT: The competition will take place in Ivory Coast and will serve as a curtain raiser for next year's Africa Cup of Nations.

Bafana Bafana have qualified for the Afcon finals as they will look to win the title for the second time in the nation's history.

South Africa have only claimed the prize once in 1996 under the leadership of the late Clive Barker.