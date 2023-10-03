Mamelodi Sundowns' Caf Champions League Achilles Heel, will Mokwena deliver this time around - Kekana opens up

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Grant Kekana has detailed his coach Rhulani Mokwena’s capabilities as they push to dominate in Africa.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilians have enjoyed supremacy in the Premier Soccer League but have struggled to assert themselves in the Caf Champions League.

So much has been expected from the Brazilians on the continent after they invested in big signings but they are yet to claim a second Champions League title since 2016.

Now under Mokwena, the charismatic coach has been touted as a future Bafana Bafana coach.

Kekana shares his experiences with Mokwena and describes him as a coach who moves with the latest trends.

WHAT WAS SAID: “He’s a modern-day coach. Always willing to have new ideas, he doesn’t stick to one way of doing things,” said Kekana as per iDiksi Times.

“He’s a very competitive coach as well, he demands a lot but he’s got a great work ethic. If you think we work hard on the field, he works twice as hard off the field.

“And above all, just a great gentleman, somebody that you can talk to outside of football. So it’s really a blessing and an honour to be coached by someone like that.

“And the nice thing is, he’s also a young coach, he’s got a big, big, big career ahead of him and to be part of the process in its beginning stage is something special, because there’s a lot that’s still to come.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This season, Sundowns do not only have the Champions League to assert themselves on the continent.

There is the inaugural money-spinning African Football League which could prove to be more demanding for the Tshwane giants.

It is a huge test for Mokwena who last week said he borrows ideas and tactics from Premier League teams in trying to get better as a coach.

WHAT NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS? The Brazilians have a crucial assignment coming up for them when they take on Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 final this weekend.

The result of the MTN8 is crucial in determining their mood going into other responsibilities especially when they kick off their African Football League campaign against Petro Atletico at the end of October.

They will also be trying to balance continental duties with the PSL title race.