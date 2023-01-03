Mamelodi Sundowns brush aside Swallows FC as Mokwena outsmarts Middendorp

Mamelodi Sundowns maintained their great form in the PSL by defeating Swallows FC 2-0 in Tuesday night's Premier Soccer League encounter.

Goals from Maema and Zwane earned Downs the win

The win saw Masandawana widen their lead at the top of the PSL log

Mokwena's side will now take on Richards Bay this weekend

WHAT HAPPENED? Masandawana produced a strong second-half performance in their victory over Amaswaiswai at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane.

Having been frustrated by Swallows' solid defence in the first-half, the hosts came back oozing with confidence and played their usual enterprising football.

The deadlock was broken by Neo Maema who netted with a thunderous left-footed shot to hand Sundowns the lead three minutes after the hour-mark.

The goal rattled and unsettled the visitors' backline and they conceded again in the 67th minute when Cassius Mailula set up Themba Zwane who finished off a brilliant team move.

The goal sealed the defending champions' victory and it is their eighth successive win in the league, while Swallows are now winless in three matches.

ALL EYES ON: Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena and his Swallows counterpart Ernst Middendorp.

Mokwena had indicated that he communicates with Middendorp on a regular basis and also learns from the Germany-born mentor coming into this encounter.

Middendorp adopted a very defensive approach as seven defenders started for Amaswaiswai who were able to contain the Brazilians in the first-half.

However, Sundowns upped the tempo after the restart following their half-time team talk with Mokwena. The Tshwane giants managed to cut open the Swallows defence which saw the hosts score twice to secure a well-deserved win as Mokwena outsmarted the veteran tactician.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win saw Sundowns open a seven-point lead at the top of the PSL standings with second-placed SuperSport United having defeated Cape Town City 1-0 on the same day.

The Tshwane giants look like a team that will go all the way once again and win the PSL championship for a record-extending 13th time.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS? Masandawana will now take on Richards Bay on Friday at King Zwelithini Stadium in another PSL match.

This will be the first-ever league meeting between the two teams.

Sundowns thumped Richards Bay 4-0 in a Nedbank Cup match in February 2022 and it remains the only meeting the two clubs