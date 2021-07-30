Mamelodi Sundowns break silence on second star

The reigning PSL champions issued the following statement on Friday evening

With the anticipated launch of the Mamelodi Sundowns 2021/2022 kit around the corner and the new season drawing closer, Mamelodi Sundowns and Puma have once again joined forces to bring a brand-new jersey that is stylish, exciting, and as bold as the football we play.

As Mamelodi Sundowns, we have enjoyed a successful relationship with our technical sponsor Puma since the very first year that the partnership began in 2016.

It was in this year that Mamelodi Sundowns achieved the highest accolade in African football by winning the 2016 Caf Champions League.

We have proudly donned the Caf Champions League star above our badge from that moment onward.

Since winning our 10th Premier Soccer League title in September 2020, it was widely reported in the media and expected by our supporters that Mamelodi Sundowns would add a star to its badge that would symbolize its 10 PSL titles; as is common practice in leagues on the continent and across the world.

Due to the unprecedented nature of our achievement, there had not been any previous provision in the PSL rules to deal with the awarding of this accolade.

Mamelodi Sundowns presented this to the PSL at the close of the 2019/2020 season, and we are still awaiting permission to place a ‘10th title star’ on our badge.

We thank all our Masandawana family for their unwavering support.

We miss you very much and look forward to welcoming you back to the stadiums when Covid-19 regulations permit.