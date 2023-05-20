Mothobi Mvala's own goal condemned Mamelodi Sundowns to a Caf Champions League exit on away goals rule after a 2-2 draw with Wydad Casablanca

Sundowns are out of the Champions League

They go out on away goals rule

Mvala's own goal gifted Wydad victory

WHAT HAPPENED: The two teams drew 2-2 in a semi-final second-leg clash played at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria. Therefore, the Moroccan giants won the semi-final tie on the away goals rule after a 2-2 draw on aggregate. Themba Zwane and Peter Shalulile were on target for Sundowns in the 50th and 79th minute respectively before.

Wydad right-back Ayoub El Amloud on 72 minutes had cancelled Zwane's opener and after Shalulile's goal, Mvala then beat his own goalkeeper Ronwen Wlliams to hand a huge advantage to the visitors.

The Brazilians will have to wait longer before they are crowned champions of Africa's elite club competition again as Wydad now prepare to meet Al Ahly in the final.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was a disappointing end to Sundowns' season in Africa after a promising campaign. Like in recent seasons, they were ruthless in the group stage and were again on fire in the quarter-finals. But the dream to conquer Africa came to a crashing halt in their own backyard.

Saturday's result completed an unsuccessful week for Premier Soccer League teams in Caf club competitions after Marumo Gallants were booted out of the Confederation Cup at the semi-final stage by Young Africans on Wednesday.

WHAT'S NEXT? The defeat at Loftus marked the end of Sundowns' season and they will now go for the off-season break and return next term to try out again.