Mamelodi Sundowns boss Motsepe buys shares in rugby outfit Blue Bulls

The Brazilians boss will have to divide his attention between football and rugby after acquiring shares at one of the biggest sports teams in SA

president and owner Patrice Motsepe has spread his wings in the sports fraternity in .

Motsepe, who became the majority shareholder at the Brazilians in 2004, bought a 37 percent stake at rugby giants Blue Bulls.

According to Blue Bulls, the deal was struck on Thursday with Motsepe becoming one of the co-owners of the rugby franchise.

Below is part of a statement as released by Blue Bulls on Friday:

The Blue Bulls Company is excited to welcome our new shareholder Patrice Motsepe to the Bulls Family.

The much-talked-about and anticipated deal was unanimously concluded on Thursday evening at a meeting held at Loftus Versfeld.

The new structure will mean that existing shareholders Remgro and the Blue Bulls Rugby Union (BBRU) reduce their previously equal percentage of shareholding from 50% each to 37% and 26% respectively, allowing Motsepe to buy in owning the remaining 37%.

Blue Bulls CEO Alfons Meyer said the relationship the club now has with Sundowns will enhance their vision of making Tshwane a 'sporting capital'.

"This is a brilliant deal, not only for us at the BBCo, but also for our communities and the sports industry in general. I look forward to a host of synergies and opportunities that will be forged between us. With Mr. Motsepe also owning soccer giants Mamelodi Sundowns, there is no doubt that a relationship like this will further enhance and entrench our vision to make Tshwane the sporting capital," said Meyer in the statement.

The Brazilians and Blue Bulls have enjoyed a healthy working relationship over the years as they both play the majority of their home games at Loftus Versveld Stadium.

In January 2018, Blue Bulls launched a Sundowns-inspired away kit as a tribute to their fellow Tshwane sports team for their success in the Caf .

Sundowns lifted the coveted continental trophy in 2016 before claiming the Caf Super Cup in 2017 under the watchful of Pitso Mosimane.

This was a dream come true for Motsepe whose ultimate dream was to conquer Africa when he bought Sundowns.