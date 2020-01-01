Mamelodi Sundowns boss Mosimane revels in 'most special, sweetest' PSL title

The Downs tactician has established himself as arguably the most successful coach ever to emerge from South Africa

coach Pitso Mosimane says he is emotional about winning his fifth Premier Soccer League ( ) title, all bagged in his eight-year period at the club.

Sundowns beat Black 3-1 last Saturday to claim a third-straight league crown which was the club's 10th overall and Mosimane’s fifth.

It was a remarkable run for Sundowns, who trailed for the better part of the season, before snatching it on the last day of the campaign, a feat Mosimane cherishes.

“It’s the most special. The sweetest,” said Mosimane as per IOL.

“I am being emotional about this trophy. How long did it take for my contract to be renewed? How long did I beg to prove that I am the right guy? I earned it and I got it. It has been a difficult season for me at the club.

“It has never been difficult as it has been all my years at Mamelodi Sundowns. But if you are strong personally and mentally, and you don’t go out and make excuses but you remain and fight [you’ll succeed].”

Protracted negotiations highlighted the period before he signed a four-year contract extension in May 2020.

He justified that faith in him from the club chiefs by guiding Sundowns to a 10th league title in the PSL era, with the late Ted Dumitru contributing two of them, while Paul Dolezar, co-coaches Neil Tovey and Miguel Gamondi, as well as Gordon Igesund, winning one each.

But Mosimane claiming it on five occasions represents a massive contribution which the coach tries to underplay.

“I am part of La Decima [but not entirely responsible for it]. We must give Ted Dumitru, who started it, also credit. Gordon Igesund must also get credit because he helped us to win it, so it’s not about me. I’ve just added," said Mosimane.

In claiming a third consecutive league crown, Mosimane became the second PSL coach to do that after Gavin Hunt won it for three years on the trot at SuperSport United.

It was also not only Mosimane who marked a milestone this season but captain Hlompho Kekana, goalkeeper Denis Onyango and Anthony Laffor each have seven league titles each.