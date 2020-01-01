Mamelodi Sundowns boss Mosimane mocks Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates

The Brazilians and Amakhosi are already through to the next round of the Nedbank Cup

coach Pitso Mosimane has mocked and for potentially ending the season without a trophy.

Chiefs last won a major trophy in 2015 while Pirates are enduring a six-year silverware drought and have to negotiate their way past on Sunday to stay in contention for the Nedbank Cup.

With Chiefs are on course to finish as Premier Soccer League ( ) champions and still in the race for the Nedbank Cup, Mosimane has warned his rivals not to get too excited.

“Be careful this weekend, hey! It's the last trophy left and you might not even get the league. So it may be another year without a trophy," Mosimane was quoted as saying by Sowetan Live.

“At least me and Kaitano, the Tshwane people, have got something. Other people can't talk.

"Kaitano won the MTN8, can we say he doesn't want the Nedbank Cup? We won the TKO, can we say we know we are going to win this cup?

"They say one bird in hand is worth two in the bush.”

With Downs having won the Telkom Cup this season, their trophy cabinet is already decorated but they are still in the running for the league title as well as the Caf .

Chances of successfully defending remain but Chiefs are the overwhelming favourites with a nine-point lead at the top of the table.