Mamelodi Sundowns advanced to the MTN8 semi-finals after claiming a 1-0 win over 10-man Moroka Swallows at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

WHAT HAPPENED: Sundowns did not start the match as anticipated; Swallows tried to stop them from playing their usual game owing to their physical approach.

In the seventh minute, former Downs midfielder and current Swallows captain Andile Jali received his marching orders for a terrible foul on Teboho Mokoena. About ten minutes later, Khuliso Mudau was replaced by Bathusi Aubaas after sustaining an injury.

Despite all those happenings in the first 45 minutes, neither side managed to find the back of the net.

The scoreline, however, changed three minutes after the break; Themba Zwane intercepted the ball, and it fell to Lucas Ribeiro who set up the former for an opening goal. It turned out to be the only goal of the game despite the numerous chances created.

ALL EYES ON: So far, new Masandawana attacker Ribeiro has been influential in the three matches played across all competitions.

So far, he has managed to score two goals and provided an assist as the Brazilians enjoy a good start to the 2023/24 season.

WHAT'S NEXT: Sundowns will now focus on their Premier Soccer League game against Golden Arrows on August 15 while Swallows prepare to play Sekhukhune United on August 16 in the same competition.