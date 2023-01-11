Mamelodi Sundowns benefitted from two easy goals against Chippa United - Mammila

Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila believes Mamelodi Sundowns were very lucky to win their Premier Soccer League fixture on Tuesday.

Chippa succumbed to a narrow defeat Loftus

Sundowns are top of the 16-team table with 40 points

Mammila praises his charges despite the latest defeat

WHAT HAPPENED? In the PSL fixture at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday, the Brazilians needed a goal in each half courtesy of Teboho Mokoena and substitute Peter Shalulile to win 2-1 and bag maximum points.

Though the Chilli Boys pulled a goal back via Thabiso Lebitso in stoppage time, it was not enough to stop Masandawana from registering their 13th victory of the season. According to Mammila, Sundowns rode their luck with goals they did not deserve.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “I think we gave them [Sundowns] two easy goals that they did not deserve, and they did not work hard for these goals,” Mammila told reporters after the game as quoted by FARPost.

“We came here to play football, and that’s what we do. We are best when it comes to playing football. We should have scored one. I don’t know how many passes were there in the box. They had a bad day at the office. Tomorrow it will be me getting those kinds of favours.”

WHAT IS MORE? Mammila further praised his charges for the way they frustrated Sundowns, insisting he was satisfied with how they played.

“To be honest, my boys came to play football. I told them I don’t know what is parking the bus and I was not going to learn it now," he added.

“We are a team that can really pass. Of course, there were fouls we didn’t get, but I’m not a man who complains about referees.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The victory enabled Sundowns to open a 13-point gap at the top of the 16-team table with 40 points from 16 matches. They have managed 13 wins, one draw, and suffered two defeats, while second-placed SuperSport United have 27 points from 16 matches.

Meanwhile, the defeat saw Chippa stay ninth on the log with 19 points from 16 matches.

WHAT NEXT? Sundowns will continue with their hunt to retain the title when they come up against SuperSport United at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Monday while Chippa will have a date against Cape Town City at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.