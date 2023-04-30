'Mamelodi Sundowns being fed honey on a knife, I was worst coach!' - Mokwena responds to Kouki praise

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena insists the Brazilians should not be carried away after plaudits from CR Belouizdad coach Nabil Kouki.

Kouki claimed Downs are best in Africa

Masandawana eliminated Belouizdad from Caf CL

Mokwena not getting carried away by Kouki praise

WHAT HAPPENED: Mamelodi Sundowns eased past CR Belouizdad in the Caf Champions League quarter-finals, claiming a 6-2 win on aggregate.

The Great Chabab coach Kouki went on to laud Masandawana, branding them the strongest on the continent.

However, Mokwena is not taking the compliment lightly, reminding the public how the Brazilians were mocked recently after falling 2-1 against Stellenbosch in the Nedbank Cup quarters.

WHAT HE SAID: "We receive the compliments with a lot of humility and appreciation, coming from a very experienced coach on the continent, but you know like I always say with the pleasantries, it’s like being fed honey on a knife," Mokwena said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"I don’t have to go too far back because a couple of weeks ago, we lost to the Stellies and we were the worst team, I was the worst coach and so… this is football.

"In football, you have to take the good moments, just like you take the bad moments, not too high in the good moments, not too low in the bad moments.

"We have a 24-hour rule, so we’ll enjoy the game, the feeling, and then rest, lots of sleep, lots of water, then we clean the game from our system and start preparing for a very difficult match against AmaZulu."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns have been running their own race in the Premier Soccer League, where they were crowned with seven matches to spare.

In the Caf Champions League, they had impressive results against Al Ahly and recently Belouizdad.

They are currently the favourites to clinch this season's Champions League title.

WHAT NEXT: Masandawana will next play defending champions Wydad Casablanca in the semis.