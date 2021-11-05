Mamelodi Sundowns beat Stellenbosch FC to PSL Q-Innovation Quarter One

Mamelodi Sundowns have been declared as the 2021/22 Premier Soccer League Q-Innovation Quarter One winners.

After the first eight matches in the league, Masandawana collected 22 points as they made a strong start to the current season as they look to successfully defend the PSL title.

The Tshwane giants registered one draw and seven wins including an impressive 2-0 victory over their Gauteng rivals, Orlando Pirates on September 25.

Stellenbosch FC, who have made their best start in the top flight, accumulated 16 points from eight games and they finished second behind Sundowns on the Q-Innovation Quarter One standings.

While Sundowns' Tshwane rivals SuperSport United finished third on the standings having collected 15 points from eight matches.

The PSL released the following statement on Friday afternoon:

"Mamelodi Sundowns, the PSL defending champions, have been declared as the 2021/22 Q-Innovation Quarter One Winners," a PSL statement read.

"The Brazilians won the eight-match Quarter One (Q1) block after collecting 22 points with an impressive record of seven wins, one draw and eight clean sheets."

"Stellenbosch FC, who are also unbeaten this season, finished Q1 in second position from 16 points while SuperSport United (15 points) were third."

The league has yet to announce when and where Sundowns will be rewarded with their quarterly prize.

Masandawana look unstoppable at the moment having registered their sixth successive league win when they edged out Maritzburg United 1-0 at home on Wednesday.

The Brazilians are also sitting pretty at the top of the league standings - three points clear of second-placed Stellenbosch and the former also have a game in hand.

Co-coaches Manqoba Mngqthi and Rhulani Mokwena's side remains the only team that is yet to concede in the league this season and they broke a PSL record when they kept a clean sheet against Maritzburg.

The narrow victory over the Team of Choice also saw Masandawana set a new PSL record of 11 successive clean sheets, surpassing the now-defunct Bidvest Wits' record (10 games).