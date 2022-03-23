Mamelodi Sundowns beat Marumo Gallants and Kaizer Chiefs to PSL's Q-Innovation Two

Premier Soccer League has announced Mamelodi Sundowns as the winners of Q-Innovation Quarter Two.

Masandawana recorded four victories and three draws from seven matches - collecting 15 points in the process.

Therefore, the Tshwane giants finished at the top of Q-Innovation Two standings - a point above second-placed Marumo Gallants.

Sundowns also won Q-Innovation One as they look to go all the way and clinch their fifth successive league championship this term.

The Brazilians are also sitting at the top of PSL standings - 14 points ahead of second-placed Royal AM, who have a game in hand.

Masandawana have bagged another R1,5 million in prize money for their effort in Q-Innovation Two under the guidance of their co-head coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena.

Article continues below

Gallants, who have been revitalised by their coach Dan Malesela, registered four victories, two draws and one defeat.

Kaizer Chiefs finished third - two points behind Sundowns with Amakhosi having won four matches, drawn one and lost twice.

Chiefs' archrivals, Orlando Pirates finished fourth having accumulated 12 points from seven matches.