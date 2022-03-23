Mamelodi Sundowns beat Marumo Gallants and Kaizer Chiefs to PSL's Q-Innovation Two
Premier Soccer League has announced Mamelodi Sundowns as the winners of Q-Innovation Quarter Two.
Masandawana recorded four victories and three draws from seven matches - collecting 15 points in the process.
Therefore, the Tshwane giants finished at the top of Q-Innovation Two standings - a point above second-placed Marumo Gallants.
Sundowns also won Q-Innovation One as they look to go all the way and clinch their fifth successive league championship this term.
The Brazilians are also sitting at the top of PSL standings - 14 points ahead of second-placed Royal AM, who have a game in hand.
Masandawana have bagged another R1,5 million in prize money for their effort in Q-Innovation Two under the guidance of their co-head coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena.
Gallants, who have been revitalised by their coach Dan Malesela, registered four victories, two draws and one defeat.
Kaizer Chiefs finished third - two points behind Sundowns with Amakhosi having won four matches, drawn one and lost twice.
Chiefs' archrivals, Orlando Pirates finished fourth having accumulated 12 points from seven matches.