Mamelodi Sundowns beat Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates to TS Galaxy star Bathusi's signature?

Bathusi Aubaas is no longer a TS Galaxy player as chairman Tim Sukazi confirms that the 28-year-old is set to move to a new PSL club.

Aubaas was not part of the 2023/24 squad

He was spotted sitting in the stands

Galaxy chairman has confirmed player has a new home

WHAT HAPPENED: TS Galaxy unveiled their new full squad for their 2023/24 Premier Soccer League and Bafana Bafana sensation Bathusi Aubaas was missing. Galaxy paraded their players on Sunday and the midfielder being spotted sitting in the stands fueled rumours about his imminent departure.

Orlando Pirates have shown interest in the player but it appears as though defending PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns have out-sprinted Jose Riveiro's side to the signature of the 28-year-old.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Yes, Aubaas is here," said Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi earlier on Sunday as per FarPost.

"But of course, we didn’t bring him up. It means that we as TS Galaxy have found a new home for him. So I will wait for our sister club that has secured his future to make the announcement. He has done well for the club and his departure is a painful one and also an emotional one."

"If you remember, he was part of the crew that won the Nedbank Cup. But then, if you remember, we are a club that affords opportunities for growth for our players. Our business model speaks to exactly that," Sukazi added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bathusi is the club's third prominent player to leave after Aphelele Teto joined Scottish side Livingston, defender and former club captain Given Msimango signed for Kaizer Chiefs and now Aubaas' future is a bit of a mystery. Sukazi says it is imperative for the club to continue producing players from their development structures.

"The most important thing is that a club like Galaxy has to produce players for our own clubs and the national teams as well. It is very important that we also play that role.

"It is difficult to play the balancing act because we also want this team to win the league. But players that have been here and left have also played for the national team. I have said so many times that Aubaas was ready for the national team," said Sukazi.

Meanwhile, Amakhosi could also be in the mix as Chiefs new head coach Molefi Ntseki has confirmed that there are a couple of new faces set to arrive at Naturena.

WHAT'S NEXT: Aubaas' new club will soon unveil him as the football community waits in bated breath. GOAL will keep you abreast of any developments and movements in the PSL.