Mamelodi Sundowns beat Al Ahly to secure Caf Champions League quarter-final spot as Tau ends goal-drought

Mamelodi Sundowns secured a 5-2 win over Egyptian football powerhouse Al Ahly in Saturday's Caf Champions League Group B encounter.

Shalulile's brace inspired Downs to a win

Tau netted Al Ahly's consolation goal

Sundowns will now square off with Royal AM

WHAT HAPPENED?: Masandawana bounced back to winning ways in a match played at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane.

It took just four minutes for Marcelo Allende to put Sundowns in the lead as the Chile international netted with a hard and low shot from outside the box.

However, parity was restored in the 13th minute after the Tshwane giants had lost possession and Mohamed Sherif beat goalkeeper Ronwen Williams with a low shot.

Sundowns finished the first-half the stronger of the two teams with Themba Zwane and Teboho Mokoena scoring in the 24th minute and 40th minute respectively to hand the home side a two-goal lead.

The hosts' two-goal lead was reduced 16 minutes into the second-half when Percy Tau netted after being set-up by creative left-back Ali Maaloul.

The hosts responded by taking full control of the game and they restored their two-goal lead through Peter Shalulile who netted his 16th goal of the season in the 72nd minute.

The Namibia international then sealed Sundowns' 5-2 win when he scored with two minutes left on the clock as Sundowns collected four points from Al Ahly this term.

ALL EYES ON: Tau who was making his return to his home country whilst carrying Al Ahly's hopes of securing a win in South Africa.

The Bafana Bafana international managed to put his name on the score sheet, but his goal proved to be a mere consolation for the Red Eagles.

It ended Tau's nine-match goal-drought across all competitions and it will surely boost his confidence in front of goal ahead of Bafana's 2023 Afcon qualifiers against Liberia later this month.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win saw Sundowns bounce back to winning ways with Stellenbosch FC having held them to a 1-1 draw in a PSL clash last weekend.

Furthermore, Masandawana climbed to the top of the Champions League Group B standings - a point above second-placed Al Hilal Omdurman of Sudan.

The Tshwane giants booked their spot in the quarter-finals with two matches games to spare.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS?: Masandawana will now resume their defence of PSL title when they host Royal AM on Tuesday.

A victory for Sundowns will see coach Rhulani Mokwena's side edge closer to clinching the league championship.