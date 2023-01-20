Mamelodi Sundowns be warned! Kaizer Chiefs can still win PSL trophy, Motaung Jr. insists

Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr. has warned Mamelodi Sundowns, stating Amakhosi will fight for the PSL trophy to the end.

Masandawana have a 14-point gap on top of the table

Kaizer Jr. warns against over-confidence

Insists Amakhosi can still win the PSL

WHAT HAPPENED: Kaizer Jr. insists things change fast in football, and despite having a healthy gap on top of the table, Downs should not be overconfident.

The Premier Soccer League defending champions are currently on 43 points, 14 more than second-placed Richards Bay and 19 more than Chiefs, who are placed fourth.

However, the administrator insists the Soweto heavyweights are ready to continue fighting in their hope of mou

WHAT HE SAID: "This is football. If there is anybody who knows that the league is not won at this stage, it’s us," Motaung Jr. told Newzroom Afrika.

"At one stage we were 15 points clear of Sundowns, at the same mark. Everyone knows what happened in 2019, we lost it with 30 minutes to go. So, we will continue fighting, we will continue having hope."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In the 2019/20 season, Kaizer Chiefs were enjoying a massive gap on top of the table, but collapsed in the latter stages, eventually finishing second behind Masandawana after drawing their last league match. The Glamour Boys finished on 57 points, two less than the Brazilians.

WHAT ELSE: Kaizer Jr. is hopeful his team can go all the way to winning the Nedbank Cup and end their seven-and-a-half-year trophy drought.

"Nedbank Cup is a dream for all of us. We know that if you win, the conversations around droughts and everything will be put aside," he added.

WHAT NEXT: Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns will be locking horns on Saturday in the PSL game to be staged at the FNB Stadium.

Masandawana won the first meeting 4-0 and Amakhosi will be aiming at getting a positive outcome, while bouncing back from another 4-0 loss last week, to AmaZulu.