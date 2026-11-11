Mamelodi Sundowns, Bafana Bafana, Teboho Mokoena, Khuliso Mudau, Ronwen Williams and Miguel Cardoso to discover CAF Awards fate in Lagos

Share Follow GOAL on Google

The Confédération Africaine de Football has officially confirmed that Lagos will serve as the host city for the 2026 CAF Awards. This prestigious ceremony is set to bring together the continent's most elite sporting figures for a night of celebration in Nigeria's commercial capital in early December.

Advertisement

Lagos returns to the spotlight

The race for continental glory is entering its final stretch as the Confédération Africaine de Football announced that the 2026 edition of the CAF Awards will be held on Wednesday, December 2 in Lagos, Nigeria.

Expectations are sky-high for South African football, with Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana poised to feature heavily across the shortlists. After a period of sustained dominance in both domestic and continental competitions, several Masandawana stars are tipped for recognition. Teboho Mokoena’s midfield mastery and Khuliso Mudau’s defensive consistency have made them standout candidates for the continent's Interclub Player of the Year while Mokoena also was nominated for the top individual prize in the overall Player of the Year category.

Ronwen Williams is another name expected to be at the forefront of the ceremony. The Bafana Bafana captain has established himself as arguably the best goalkeeper on the continent, and his leadership between the sticks has been vital for the national team’s recent resurgence.

Miguel Cardoso is nominated for Coach of the Year after winning the CAF Champions League in the period under review, with Mamelodi Sundowns (Club of the Year) and Bafana Bafana (National Team of the Year) rounding off the South African interest.

Advertisement Advertisement

The ceremony will be hosted at the iconic Professor Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Arts, formerly known as the National Theatre. This historic venue will provide a fitting backdrop for the 18 different award categories that seek to honour the very best of African football.

Related Topics

A statement from the governing body confirmed the logistical details, noting that "the new date, 2 December 2026, brings forward one of the most prestigious events on the African sporting calendar, as the continent's finest players, coaches and teams gather in Lagos for a glittering celebration of the achievements that have defined another remarkable year for African football," as detailed by CAF.

Voting process and category breakdown for the 2026 gala

The voting window for the awards is currently open, having commenced on November 5 and scheduled to run until November 20. This period allows a diverse panel of experts, including CAF Member Associations, club representatives, and eligible coaches and captains, to cast their votes.

Advertisement

The governing body has emphasized its commitment to a fair and transparent selection process. To maintain the integrity of the results, independent monitoring has been implemented throughout the voting phase. This ensures that the eventual winners of the various awards represent the consensus of the African football community, reflecting genuine excellence on the pitch during the competitive season.

Beyond the headline player awards, the evening will shine a light on emerging talents and domestic clubs that have inspired supporters. The CAF Awards 2026 aims to provide a holistic view of the game, rewarding goalkeepers, young prospects, and national teams that have made significant strides.

Advertisement

As the countdown to December 2 begins, the excitement continues to build across the continent. With Lagos set to deliver a night of high-octane entertainment and emotional tributes, the 2026 CAF Awards will serve as the definitive closing chapter for a year of intense competition.