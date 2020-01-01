Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Vilakazi undergoes successful operation

The South Africa international is starting the rehabilitation process and he's already looking forward to the start of the new season

attacking midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi has undergone a successful operation and he's recovering from home with his family.

The 30-year-old injured himself in the club's 1-0 loss to FC just before the end of the 2019-20 season and he couldn't finish the campaign on the pitch, although he remained in the bio-bubble.

Vilakazi has recalled how the injury happened and his trust on his teammates when the Brazilians were so close to beating to the title.

"A very bad injury happened and I had just come on as a sub to try and help the team get a point or maximum points out of the game. Unfortunately, I couldn’t carry on," Vilakazi told the Sundowns website as he recalled the day he got injured.

"It happened at a bad time because we were trying to chase the title and when it happened I knew I wouldn’t play a part in helping the team but I had trust in the boys that they would continue to fight and win the back-to-back-to-back title."

The Meadowlands-born player admits it was tough watching his Sundowns teammates from the bio-bubble as he couldn't be at the stadiums to at least give them support on matchdays.

"It was really tough but all I could do was be the best teammate for the guys at that moment. Even being a waterboy was okay for me so I can just be on that field and scream for the boys," he added.

However, he's pleased that the operation was successful and he's now putting his trust on the process of healing and rehabilitation.

The international is already looking forward to the start of the 2020-21 season and he's confident the Tshwane giants can win the league for the fourth successive time.

"I thank God it was a success. Each day passes by with progress. I know that I have to trust the process of healing and rehab. And definitely, I am coming back to win this again back-to-back four times," concluded Vilakazi.

Vila's contribution was immense as he scored 10 goals and assisted in a further 12 in 38 matches across all competitions for the Brazilians last season.