Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Sirino found guilty of assault, slapped with two-match ban

The Uruguayan star had been embroiled in a bitter fight with the PSL DC for the past eight months and he has finally been sanctioned

and attacker Gaston Sirino have been sanctioned after being found guilty of the charges brought against them by the Disciplinary Committee (PSL DC).

Sirino was found guilty of assaulting the SuperSport United duo of Clayton Daniels and Dean Furman in an incident which took place in September 2019.

His employers, Sundowns, were found guilty of bringing the league into disrepute and both parties have been sanctioned.

Sundowns have been fined R200 000 of which R150 000 is suspended for the next 24 months on condition that they don't repeat the similar offence.

Sirino, on the other hand, was slapped with a two-match ban and a R75,000 fine - although he will only pay R50,000 as R25,000 of the fine is suspended for the next 24 months.

In addition, both Sundowns and Sirino will be liable to pay for several sittings of the PSL DC.

Below is the statement as released by the PSL:

The Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee (DC) previously found Mamelodi Sundowns and their player Gastón Sirino guilty on several charges.



Mamelodi Sundowns were found guilty of bringing the League in disrepute while Gastón Sirino was found guilty of assaulting two SuperSport United players, Dean Furman and Clayton Daniels.



The DC has ruled that:



1. Mamelodi Sundowns is ordered to pay a fine R200 000 of which R150 000 is suspended for a period of 24 months on condition that they are not found guilty of a similar offence during the period of suspension.

2. Gastón Sirino is ordered to serve a two-match suspension.

3. Gastón Sirino is ordered to pay a fine of R75 000 of which R25 000 is suspended for a period of 24 months on condition that they are not found guilty of a similar offence during the period of suspension.

4. Both Mamelodi Sundowns and Gastón Sirino are ordered to pay the several sittings of the Disciplinary Committee.

The two-match suspension of Sirino would come as a huge relief to millions of Sundowns fans who had expected worse from the PSL after eight months of waiting for the matter to be concluded.

This is because midfielder Mpho Makola had to serve a four-match ban for shoving referee Abongile Tom last year.