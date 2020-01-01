PSL

Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Sirino found guilty of assault

The Uruguayan and his club are now waiting for their sanctions from the league as the matter draws to a close

Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Gaston Sirino has been found guilty of assault by the PSL Disciplinary Committee.  

Sirino was accused of assaulting both Clayton Daniels and Dean Furman in an MTN8 fixture between Sundowns and SuperSport United on September 18. 

After several postponements, the PSL DC finally made a decision on the matter.

    Meanwhile, Sirino's club was also found guilty of bringing the league into disrepute. 

    The PSL said sanctions for both Sirino and Sundowns will be finalised once the two parties have submitted their representations.   

    It remains to be seen if the PSL DC will give Sirino the harshest of punishments when they eventually do. 

    This is because the PSL DC initially banned Mpho Makola for six months after finding him guilty of a similar offence - although the Cape Town City midfielder was accused of assaulting a match official. 

