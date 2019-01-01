Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Mahlambi ruled out of Afcon U23

South Africa will be without the speedy player for the continental showpiece after he was forced to withdraw from the squad due to an ankle injury

U23 head coach David Notoane has confirmed attacker Phakamani Mahlambi will miss the 2019 Afcon U23 finals due to injury.

Mahlambi was in the squad that will represent South Africa at the tournament which will be staged in , starting from this weekend.

However, he injured himself in Sunday's Telkom Knockout Cup match against .

"Phakamani got injured. I mentioned in Friday's press conference that the biggest threat we have... even with the players that are coming late, what happens if they get injured because naturally, they should have been in camp two weeks ago," Notoane told the media just before the players left for .

"So, we saw yesterday Phakamani went down injured. It's the same injury that kept him out when we went to Zimbabwe. It's the ankle injury. So, he's out and he's left us with 13 players. So, that's the price you pay.

"He's definitely out for the tournament."

Mahlambi would consider himself very unfortunate given that he missed the 2016 Rio Olympic Games with injury as well.

He also had to be withdrawn from the Fifa U20 World Cup finals as he was nursing a long-term injury.

Meanwhile, Tercious Malepe is set to join the team on Tuesday following his red card against the Brazilians on the same day.

Chippa United had previously refused to release the player but now that Malepe is suspended for two games, the club decided to allow him to take part in the tournament.

South Africa take on Zambia in the opening match of the continental showpiece on Saturday.