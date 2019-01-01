Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Lebohang Maboe backs himself for PSL Player of the Season award

The talented attacker has established himself as a regular starter at the Brazilians, who are looking to defend their PSL title

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Lebohang Maboe feels that he deserves to be nominated for the 2018/19 Player of the Season accolade.

The 24-year-old player has caught the eye in his debut season with the Brazilians having joined the club from at the beginning of the current campaign.

Maboe, who has hit the back of the net eight times in the league for Sundowns, has set his sights on the most prestigious individual award in the country.

"Yes I would [consider himself as a candidate] I mean I've been doing well and it's not up to me to judge that, but all I can say is that I have been doing well for the team," Maboe told Vodacom Soccer.

The skillful player has done relatively well after filling the void left by last season's Player of the Season, Percy Tau, who left Sundowns for English side and Hove Albion in July 2018.

"I'd say I still have a lot to do and a lot more to offer," Maboe, who was included in the squad which faced Libya in the 2019 Afcon squad last month continued.

Maboe is enjoying his best season in front of goal having hit the back of the net nine times including one in the Caf , but he believes that he still needs to improve.

"I still need to be more clinical in front of goals and take the right decisions at the right time. I feel like I've done well in my first season here," he concluded.