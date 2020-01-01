'Mamelodi Sundowns atmosphere of brotherhood important' - Mngqithi hails his attacking trio

The Brazilians’ attacking trio is already living up to its billing after being touted to become a menace to PSL defences

coach Manqoba Mngqithi has lauded the striking trio of Themba Zwane, Peter Shalulile and Kermit Erasmus, whose partnership has proved to be the team’s biggest trump card in all their games this season.

Between them, the three have scored a combined 10 of log leaders Sundowns’ 12 Premier Soccer League goals in five matches.

The trio’s latest exploits were in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Stellenbosch in which they all scored, with Erasmus also ending the match with two assists, while Shalulile as well set-up Erasmus to score.

Zwane already leads the scorers standings with five strikes including a hattrick against last week.

After the match, Mngqithi spoke about Shalulile and Erasmus adapting to life at Chloorkop, where they arrived just before the start of the season, and added in Zwane into the mix of the trio's selflessness when setting each other up for goals.

“The good thing about both [Shalulile and Erasmus] boys are very positive and easy to comprehend in tactical situations, whenever you want to use them in a certain way they are there and they worked very hard both defensively and offensively in our pressing moments," Mngqithi told SuperSport TV.

“But you know the quality that Kermit will present you with it in terms of scoring goals. But the good thing I like more from Kermit and Peter is that in as much as they are scoring goals even Mshishi [Zwane] in that space they are also prepared to share with others because Kermit could’ve easily decided to take a shot there but he decided to lay it back for Mshishi.

“The same thing happened last week [against AmaZulu]. Kermit played almost the same ball for Mshishi on the inside and Peter Shalulile played two balls for Mshishi and that atmosphere of brotherhood is more important wherein as much as we are all on the race.

“But we make sure we play as a team and play for one another because this is a marathon and we’ve just completed the five kilometres out of the 30 kilometres we still have so when everybody works what we’re trying to achieve. We’re all encouraged.”

Sundowns now prepare for a trip to basement side next Saturday as the attention remains on the attacking trio to see if they will continue with their fine form.