Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach Mngqithi fires back at Orlando Pirates' Ncikazi on controversial officiating - 'It's our time to benefit'

Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach Manqoba Mngqithi has responded to Mandla Ncikazi's claims that Sundowns are being favoured by referees.

Downs have been "benefitting" from controversial decisions

Ncikazi has complained about it

Mngqithi now hits back

WHAT HAPPENED? Ncikazi made damning allegations that the Brazilians are unfairly winning matches due to questionable officiating.

This comes after the Brazilians recently beat Pirates in a Premier Soccer League match through a controversial penalty awarded after Themba Zwane appeared to have been fouled by Sephelo Baloni.

Masandawana then eliminated Kaizer Chiefs from the MTN8 at the semi-final stage after Amakhosi were denied what could have been a crucial penalty after Thapelo Maseko kicked Mduduzi Mdantsane inside the box.

In a cheeky response to Ncikazi, Mngqithi says they deserve all the favours coming their way from the referees.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Coach Mandla said now we are benefiting, who cannot be thankful if you benefit?” said Mngqithi as per iDiski Times.

“To be honest, I’m not ashamed because people have benefitted so much before so it is our time. Life or rather challenges do not remain the same forever but they change.

“If things are on my side I must appreciate, why must I complain? If you can say let’s open the closet and see the trophies that they have won before and see if you have a screen I was going to show you because I have a lot of finals that were decided dubiously.

“I remember others were decided with a handball, I remember others decided with a penalty where Simba Marumo was knocked, but there was nothing.

“I don’t want to go into much detail in this space, but I have seen a lot of dubious decisions in football and we must also accept that sometimes referees are human beings. We have been cheated a lot, we understand and we accept that.

“We have benefitted and thank God because he is the one who decides our lives."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The two coaches have traded words ahead of Saturday's MTN8 final between Sundowns and Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Their remarks thrust the spotlight on match officials who could come under biting criticism if they make any mistakes in their handling of the match.

That gives them little room to spoil the match with controversial decisions in this already sold-out encounter.

WHAT NEXT? Sundowns will be bidding to reclaim the MTN8 title that was snatched away from them by the Buccaneers last season.

Pirates are on a quest to defend this top-eight competition and win it for the 12th time while inching closer to Chiefs' record of 15 titles.

Sundowns are the third most successful team in the MTN8 with four crowns.