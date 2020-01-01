Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach Mngqithi dreams of clean sweep in one PSL season

The experienced mentor reveals his ambitions, saying he wants to be inspired by his name

assistant coach Manqoba Mngqithi admits it will be very difficult to win every trophy on offer in the Premier Soccer League ( ) in one season, but says it is possible.

The former manager has won every title with the Brazilians, except the MTN8 trophy, saying they want to claim the Nedbank Cup title this season.

Having tasted league and Telkom Knockout Cup glories with Sundowns, the Umzimkulu-born tactician reveals he is not driven by money.

More teams

“Of course, I am driven by my name. I can’t be a Manqoba onganqobi (a conqueror who doesn’t conquer),” Mngqithi is quoted by IOL.

“There’s this MTN8 that is running away from us, man. It will be nice to say I’ve won all the trophies with Mamelodi Sundowns.

"It will be nice to win the MTN8 because we would have won every trophy on offer on the domestic front since I joined the club.”

Despite leading Arrows to the MTN8 glory when they beat Cape Town 6-0 in the 2009/10 season, Mngqithi lamented their failure to lift it with Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane, but they have enjoyed four PSL title triumphs.

“Another goal is to win all trophies in one season. I know it is not easy but it is possible. It would be historic if we can fulfil that goal,” he added.

“I have to follow my name. I always want to win. I’m not driven by money but I always want to achieve whatever I’ve set to achieve. Even in life general, I’m like that.

Article continues below

“We always want to win every trophy that we compete in. So, of course, we want to win both the league and the Nedbank Cup. That’s the mentality that we have at Sundowns.”

Apart from claiming all trophies in , the 48-year-old has also won the Caf and Super Cup with the Brazilians but he remains ambitious.

Meanwhile, the Tshwane giants have already lifted the Telkom Knockout this season and they will be gunning to win the Nedbank trophy if the season resumes.