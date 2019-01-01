Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach Mngqithi a doubt for Kaizer Chiefs encounter

The Brazilians have announced the experienced tactician has been given a few days off to attend to his family

have announced assistant coach Manqoba Mngqithi will not be part of the technical bench when they face in their Premier Soccer League ( ) clash on Wednesday night.

Fresh from a 5-0 win over in the Telkom Knockout Cup on Sunday afternoon, Sundowns issued a statement on Monday explaining the former manager’s absence on the bench against Usuthu.

Goalkeeper coach Wendell Robinson is set to fill in for Mngqithi as the 48-year-old is attending to a family matter.

“Statement - Coach Manqoba has had a family bereavement and has been allowed a few days off with his family,” reads a statement from the club.

“He has the full support of the Technical team, players, management, Board and the Club President. We wish him and his family all the strength during these trying times.”

Following Mngqithi's absence at Lucas Moripe Stadium, coach Pitso Mosimane manned the technical area with the former goalkeeper as they marched into the Last Eight with a win over Jozef Vukusic’s troops.

In addition, with the former Usuthu coach being given a few days to be with his family, it remains to be seen if he will be available for the eagerly anticipated encounter against on Sunday afternoon.

The Umzimkhulu-born tactician joined Mosimane’s bench at Chloorkop in 2014 and has contributed to winning the Telkom Knockout, Nedbank Cup and the Caf as well as three PSL titles with Masandawana.

Moreover, the Brazilians will hope to bag their fifth win of the season against the Lions of the North before heading to the clash against log leaders, Amakhosi, at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

